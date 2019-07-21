Presentation at Berrien Springs’ History Center
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Chuck Nelson and Dick Schinkel will present various tales from their new book, “Nature Nuggets: Berrien County Natural History,” at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the History Center at Courthouse Square, 313 N. Cass St., Berrien Springs. Admission is free.
In their book, Nelson and Schinkel share some hilarious and memorable adventures they had over the years as naturalists. They both recently retired, and collaborated on the book.
“We wanted everyone to be able to understand and enjoy our natural world as we did,” they state in their book’s forward. “It was especially important for us to be able to teach children that nature was so very interesting and something they needed to experience often.”
For more information about this or other programs, contact the History Center at Courthouse Square at 471-1202.