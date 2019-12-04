Man stabbed outside St. Joseph bar
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph police detectives are continuing to investigate a stabbing they say occurred Sunday night outside the Sandbar & Grille.
Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker called it a “domestic” situation. He said a 26-year-old man got in an argument with an ex-girlfriend at about 10:15 p.m Sunday.
He said they were outside in the parking lot when a male friend of the ex-girlfriend stabbed the ex-boyfriend. He was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, where he underwent surgery Monday and is expected to make a full recovery, Neubecker said.
Police were not releasing any names Tuesday, but Neubecker said more information will be available from detectives on Wednesday.
Gun violence topic of Thursday event
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Pastors Carlton Lynch and Maurice McAfee will talk about recent acts of violence in the community during a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The public is invited to the news conference, which will be at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1105 E. Main St., Benton Harbor.
Lynch said they expect to be joined by several other local pastors as they discuss the church’s role in putting an end to gun violence.