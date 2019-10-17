Subway robbed in BH
BENTON HARBOR — Police quickly caught a man Tuesday who they believe robbed a Subway restaurant in the city.
That's according to Michael Clark, deputy director of Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. He said police were called at about 8:45 p.m. to the Subway at 667 W. Main Street on a report of an armed robbery.
He said officers were nearby and, as a result, caught a suspect, a 21-year-old man from Benton Harbor. His name is being withheld pending formal charges. Clark said a pistol was also located, and money that had been taken from Subway was recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tipline at 927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP or go to the BHDPS app that can be found in your cell phone app store.
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was assisted by Michigan State Police major crimes unit during the investigation.
Shake, shake, shake in VB County
It's "Shake Your Mailbox Month" in Van Buren County.
Officials are urging residents in rural areas to prepare their roadside mailboxes for winter by tightening screws and ensuring the post and box are secure enough to endure large amounts of thrown snow. If the box or post moves when shaken, it likely needs to be repaired or replaced.
The Van Buren County Road Commission’s mailbox policy states that the road commission will replace a mailbox and/or post only when it is found that road commission equipment made direct contact with the mailbox, not when the box is knocked over by snow or slush that is thrown by the snow plow.
Man hurt by tree limb
ST. JOSEPH — A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a tree limb fell on him in a ravine in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker identified the man as Kenneth Wilson, 47. He said the man is a self-employeed tree trimmer but police did not get the name or location of his company.
Neubecker said Wilson was cutting a tree behind a home in the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue when a limb from another tree fell and hit him. He was admitted to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, with back and leg injuries but is expected to be OK, Neubecker said.
St. Joseph leaf pick-up to start
ST. JOSEPH — The City of St Joseph curbside leaf pick-up program will begin Monday, Oct. 21, and run through Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Leaves must be raked into the gutter, avoiding the drains. Do not bag leaves or place twigs, branches, grass clippings or rocks into the piles. These items may damage the equipment and cause a delay in leaf pick-up. Multiple passes throughout the city will be made.
City residents who live on Niles Avenue, Main Street and Lakeshore Drive must bag leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags and contact the department of Public Works for pick up at 983-6341.
Low blood sugar suspected as cause of crash
NEW BUFFALO — A civilian and a police officer were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a police chase ended in a crash. Police believe the driver who was fleeing from police was having a medical condition.
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said police were called at 7:45 p.m. on a report of a vehicle being driven erratically on U.S. 12 eastbound in New Buffalo Township near the Michigan/Indiana line. A sheriff's deputy located the vehicle and saw a Long Beach Police patrol vehicle behind it. The car then hit a New Buffalo Police patrol vehicle near Whittaker Street in New Buffalo. Sgt. Jason Grimmit was driving the police vehicle. He was taken to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph where he was treated for what Heit said were minor injuries.
The suspect, a 46-year-old man from Michigan City, did not comply with police at the scene of the crash, and said his blood sugar lever was low. Heit said that claim was confirmed by a Medic 1 ambulance crew, who treated him at the scene then took him to Lakeland for further treatment. Police have not released the man's name, and so far he has not been arrested due to his medical condition, Heit said.