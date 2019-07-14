SOUTH HAVEN — A 13-year-old was pronounced dead at Bronson South Haven Hospital Saturday afternoon after being rescued from Lake Michigan, police say.
The South Haven Police Department and South Haven Emergency Services responded at about 12:30 p.m. to South Beach on the report of multiple people struggling in the water.
Bystanders reported that an adult had been rescued by paddleboard but that the teenager was still in the water.
The teen was located about 22 minutes later on the shore about 100 yard from the South Pier, after the U.S. Coast Guard Air Support, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team and South Haven Emergency Services Rescue Boat were all called in to help.
CPR was performed at the beach and in route to the hospital, but the teen later died.
He was visiting from Ann Arbor with his family.
Witnesses reported the family had been swimming and began to drift further away from shore and became exhausted, not able to swim back to shore.
The day at the beach began with a green flag, then was updated to a yellow flag at about 11:10 a.m. because of wind and wave conditions.