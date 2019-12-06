VB Sheriff’s Office putting on citizen’s academy
PAW PAW — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking applications for its next Citizen’s Police Academy.
The academy, which runs Jan. 8 to March 18, is free for the public to attend, but interested parties must fill out an application.
The sheriff’s office puts on these academies so the public can see what law enforcement and other judicial offices in Van Buren County do. Topics covered include corrections, dispatch, crash investigation, medical examiners office, victim services, the animal shelter, and more.
At the end of the academy, participants will get a certificate of completion.
For the application and more information, visit www.vbcsheriff.com/citizens-academy.