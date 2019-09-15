Presidential search on agenda for Monday’s SMC meeting
DOWAGIAC — The next steps in the presidential search at Southwestern Michigan College will be unveiled at Monday’s SMC Board of Trustees meeting at 7 p.m. in the Briegel Building on the Dowagiac campus.
College officials announced recently that four college employees met the Sept. 10 application deadline – David Fleming, Lucian Leone, Joseph Odenwald and Stacy Young. Fleming and Odenwald are vice-presidents at SMC while Leone is the director of admissions and Young is the dean of the school of business.
Current President David Mathews announced in August that he is retiring at the end of December. Board members decided to conduct an internal search.
Board members ask that the public come to Monday’s meeting to give input on what characteristics and qualities they want the next president to have.
Forum seeks community input on superintendent search
BENTON HARBOR — A community forum for people to discuss what they are looking for in the next superintendent of Benton Harbor Area Schools will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Benton Harbor High School Student Commons.
The meeting will be led by Ray & Associates, the company hired to help the district look for a new superintendent.
In addition, community members can fill out a 33 question survey about the qualities they are looking for in a superintendent. The survey, “Benton Harbor Area Schools 33 Qualities Survey,” can be found at www.bhas.org.
VOICES series featuring voice expert
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Southwest Michigan VOICES: Real Stories of Transgender Life will return Thursday to Lake Michigan College.
This installment, “Voice, Gender, Identity and Change: A Journey,” will be led by Caitlin Brice, a speech language pathologist and founder of The Art of Communication in Chicago.
This program will focus on the importance of one’s voice to everyone, with special emphasis on how voice reflects gender identity for transgender individuals.
The forum is from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Brown Lecture Hall at Lake Michigan College.
VOICES is open to the community and is put on by the OutCenter and LMC monthly.
For more information, email info@outcenter.org, or visit www.outcenter.org.
Niles Scream Park open through Halloween
NILES — The 46th annual edition of the Niles Scream Park is now open through Halloween.
The seven different haunted attractions this year are the Niles Haunted House, N’Awlins Nightmare, Deadwood, the Field of Screams, the Dark Terror-Tory Haunted Hayride, Hooded, mini Escape Rooms and the Midway with food, concessions and gifts.
The park will be open on Fridays and Saturdays through the rest of September and Fridays through Sundays in October plus Thursday, Oct. 31. Hours and admission prices can be found at www.haunted.org.
The scream park is located on Mayflower Road, south of Niles-Buchanan Road and just off U.S. 31 Exit 5 between Niles and Buchanan.
Scream park proceeds go to over 60 area non-profit organizations, with volunteers staffing the park through the season. Over $1.9 million have been donated to area organizations as well as funded college scholarships throughout the years of the park’s operation.
MSP to hold citizens’ academy
PAW PAW — The Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post will host a Citizens’ Police Academy starting Oct. 7 and ending Nov. 25.
The eight week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the state police, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the Paw Paw Post.
The academy will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Paw Paw Post. Citizens who are interested in attending should contact Trooper Jacob Bailey or Kellie Shaffer at baileyj12@michigan.gov or shafferk@michigan.gov to receive an application.
Sign-ups open for Rake A Difference
ST. JOSEPH — Raking your yard and cleaning out your gutters is a vital step before winter hits to ensure spring snow melt does not cause water damage to your home or lawn.
On Nov. 7 and 8, hundreds of area volunteers, working as teams, will help seniors in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren Counties rake and bag leaves and clean gutters as part of United Way’s 9th annual Day of Action for Seniors.
“Rake a Difference” is free and serves seniors, age 60 and older, who are unable to perform yard work and can’t afford to pay for services. Seniors are helped on a first-come, first-served basis, dependent on the number of volunteers available.
Volunteers can sign up at uwsm.org/rakeadifference by Oct. 11. Seniors can sign up by calling 211 or 844-875-9211 by Oct. 17.
BHHS band students on their way to Circle City Classic
BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor High School Marching Band has been invited to participate in the Circle City Classic Sept. 28 in Indianapolis.
“They’re real excited about it,” band director Ronald Evans told school board trustees during a special meeting Friday. “Jackson State will be there this year. They’re real excited to hear them. They’re considered the number one band this year in HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities).”
The band will compete in Division 3 of the National High School Band Competition.
Evans said there will be nine chaperones for the 50 students going on the trip, which includes a parade and football game, with a battle of the bands competition during half time.
The field trip will give the students exposure to the college atmosphere, he said.