Police say drug busts conducted at SJ, BH houses
ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office, along with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and St. Joseph and Benton Harbor Public Safety Departments, executed search warrants over the past week, resulting in the arrest of Amanda Borrelli, 36, at a house in St. Joseph; and William Beecham, 27, Tipton Walker, 23, and Jamon Hill, 26, at a house in Benton Harbor.
Borrelli is charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin and maintaining a drug house, all second offenses. Police are looking for Matthew Jordan, 30, an alleged parole absconder, in connection with that case.
The Benton Harbor men were taken to jail on numerous felony charges ranging from possession with intent to deliver heroin and firearms violations to a bond violation, tether violation and felony probation violation.