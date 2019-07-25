BH man faces heroin delivery charges
BENTON HARBOR — A man is in the Berrien County jail after police acted on a search warrant at 1027 Superior Street in Benton Harbor earlier this week. The warrant was the result of a lengthy investigation into possible heroin trafficking.
Police from the Southwest Enforcement Team and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office took part in the search and said they seized a large amount of heroin and a pistol that had been reported stolen in June from a residence in St. Joseph Township.
Mayquon Morrison, 25, was jailed on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and felon possessing ammunition.