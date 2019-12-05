Two arrested in connection to drug activities
HARTFORD — Two Hartford residents were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant for drug activities was executed at their house.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that the county narcotics unit had conducted an investigation into illegal narcotics activities taking place at the residence and were able to obtain a search warrant.
The search warrant was executed at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and officials found suspected methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, digital scales, paraphernalia for using methamphetamine and two firearms, according to the news release.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearm, felony firearm and maintaining a drug house. A 31-year-old woman faces charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house.
A 4-year-old in the home was taken by Child Protective Services. Any investigation into the children’s well being and living conditions will be conducted by CPS, according to the release.
The incident was forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
BH mayor holds inauguration Monday
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad asks residents, business leaders and community stakeholders to join him Monday to celebrate the Mayoral Inauguration and Continuing Development in Benton Harbor.
The celebration will be 8-10 p.m. at The Inn at Harbor Shores, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling Joyce at 925-6100 or by emailing her at receptionist@cstonealliance.org.
BH Holiday Lights celebration is Friday
BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Holiday Lights celebration will start at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Benton Harbor Library auditorium for a short ceremony, which will include a performance by the Benton Harbor Middle School Band.
There will also be sweet treats donated by Forever Friends, Forever Sisters, in the auditorium.
The lighting of the city will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park next to the library.
Man with BH ties dies in train crash in Indiana
BROWNSBURG — Dennis Swanson, 43, of Brownsburg, Ind., died early Tuesday morning after he crashed into a train that was stopped for an earlier accident, according to station Fox 59 of Indianapolis.
Swanson was married to Olympia Swanson, the daughter of the late Rev. Emery Varrie of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Benton Township.
Swanson’s Facebook page says that he attended Benton Harbor High School in Benton Harbor and Rogers High School in Michigan City, Ind.
Fox 59 reported that the first vehicle, a 2017 Jeep, had driven into the side of a moving CSX train at 11:47 p.m. Monday and received minor injuries. While emergency workers were removing the Jeep from the train tracks, Swanson’s vehicle, a 2008 Lincoln SUV, crashed into the same train at 12:24 a.m.
Both areas have some signage for railroad tracks, but not railroad cross arms, Fox 59 reported.