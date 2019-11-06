Woman killed in accident on U.S. 31
BERRIEN SPRINGS — A female motorist died when her car rolled over and struck a tree shortly after noon Sunday, according to a news release.
Michigan State Police reported that troopers responded at 12:21 p.m. to a report of a crash on the U.S. 31 bypass near the 17 mile marker in Oronoko Township.
An investigation of the crash revealed that a woman was driving north on the bypass when her vehicle left the road on the left side. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle then left the road on the right side, rolled over several times and struck a tree, with the driver being thrown from the vehicle.
The driver, identified by police only as a 39-year-old woman from South Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers from the State Police Niles Post were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department and the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Fire Department.
Murder suspect arrested in Chikaming Township
HARBERT — A Chikaming Township police officer arrested a man early Tuesday morning who is believed to be a suspect in a homicide in Wayne County’s Van Buren Township near Detroit.
Chikaming Township Police Sgt. Brandon Jones credited Officer David Wyman with the arrest. He said Berrien County dispatch issued a “be on the lookout” at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday for a murder suspect, and provided the vehicle’s make, model, registration, direction of travel and suspect information.
Wyman spotted the suspect vehicle on westbound I-94 near exit 12, Jones said. He followed the vehicle and called for back-up, and was able to stop the vehicle on I-94 near exit 6. The driver was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Berrien County jail.
Chikaming Township police were assisted by state police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and New Buffalo police.
Write-in candidate wins Dowagiac clerk race
DOWAGIAC — In the city of Dowagiac’s only contested race Tuesday night, write-in candidate Patty Patano topped William Leonard 242-99 to win the city clerk position, according to unofficial elections returns posted Tuesday night on electionreporting.com.
Patano will succeed Clerk Jane Phillipson Wilson, who did not seek re-election.
Leonard received nearly 71 percent of the vote, compared to 29 percent for Leonard.
Danielle Lucas, Randall Gross Sr. and James Dodd did not face opponents in their respective ward races.