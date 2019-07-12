Two BH mayoral debates next week
BENTON HARBOR — All six candidates for Benton Harbor mayor have said they will be at both debates next week, according to the organizers of the debates.
The first one will be from 7-8 a.m. Monday in the studios of News/Talk 94.9 WSJM. It will be broadcast live on the radio station and on Facebook live.
The second one will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Benton Harbor Library, 213 E. Wall St. The event will be simulcast on WHFB 102.5 FM/1060 AM and moderated by Brenda Layne and Chokwe Pitchford.
In the Aug. 6 primary, Mayor Marcus Muhammad, who is seeking a second term as mayor, is facing five challengers, including three city commissioners – Juanita Henry, Ron Singleton and Christopher (C.F.) Jones.
The other two challengers are Marjorie Carter and Jamie Davis. The two top vote-getters will continue on to face off on Nov. 5 for the four-year post.