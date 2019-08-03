Holbrook sought on murder charge
BENTON HARBOR — An arrest warrant has been issued for Eric Holbrook of Benton Harbor, wanted on a charge of open murder in the death of Arsenio Jordan of Benton Harbor, who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon on Superior Street, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
Police have been looking for Holbrook ever since the flurry of gunfire Wednesday that also put two others in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police have said Holbrook, 21, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police thus far have not relayed any of the details that led to the shooting.
Buchanan police set National Night Out details
BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Police Department will host its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the McCoy Creek Recreational Area behind Buchanan High School.
Other agencies taking part in the event include the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, area fire departments and the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service. Food will be provided along with a variety of family activities.