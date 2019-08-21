BH planners approve NoBo site plans
BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor planning commissioners approved the site plans for NoBo Michigan during a special meeting Tuesday.
At last week’s regular meeting, commissioners tabled taking action because they said they only received the plans an hour before the meeting. They said they needed time to review the plans.
NoBo is building a medical marijuana facility at the now-closed Harbor Light Metals, a former aluminum smelting plant at 900 Alreco Road. The only change commissioners made was for 32 parking spaces to be designated so they comply with city ordinances. The original plans called for 20 spaces.
Architect Ade Adewoye of Brooks Architecture in Stevensville said the next step is for NoBo to obtain a building permit so work can start.
Presentation, survey available on BH schools
BENTON HARBOR — Parents and community members have until Aug. 28 to give their feedback about the presentation given recently by the Michigan Department of Treasury on how to improve Benton Harbor Area Schools.
An electronic copy of the presentation, “Finding Solutions Together,” and a short survey are available on the district’s website at www.bhas.org, said Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson in a news release.
“We truly hope that the community will provide honest and constructive feedback through this medium and we look forward to strengthening our ties with our fabulous community,” she said.