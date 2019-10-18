St. Joseph leaf pick-up to start
ST. JOSEPH — The City of St Joseph curbside leaf pick-up program will begin on Monday and run through Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Leaves must be raked into the gutter, avoiding the drains. Do not bag leaves or place twigs, branches, grass clippings or rocks into the piles. These items may damage the equipment and cause a delay in leaf pick-up. Multiple passes throughout the city will be made.
City residents who live on Niles Avenue, Main Street and Lakeshore Drive must bag leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags and contact the department of Public Works for pick up at 983-6341.
Low blood sugar suspected as cause of crash
NEW BUFFALO — A civilian and a police officer were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a police chase ended in a crash. Police believe the driver who was fleeing from police was having a medical condition.
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said police were called at 7:45 p.m. on a report of a vehicle being driven erratically on U.S. 12 eastbound in New Buffalo Township near the Michigan/Indiana line. A sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and saw a Long Beach Police patrol vehicle behind it. The car then hit a New Buffalo Police patrol vehicle near Whittaker Street in New Buffalo. Sgt. Jason Grimmit was driving the police vehicle. He was taken to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph where he was treated for what Heit said were minor injuries.
The suspect, a 46-year-old man from Michigan City, did not comply with police at the scene of the crash, and said his blood sugar lever was low. Heit said that claim was confirmed by a Medic 1 ambulance crew, who treated him at the scene then took him to Lakeland for further treatment. Police have not released the man’s name, and so far he has not been arrested due to his medical condition, Heit said.