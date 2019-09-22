Niles post seeking ‘Angel’ volunteers
NILES — The Michigan State Police Niles Post is seeking volunteers to assist with the Angel Program, which allows an individual struggling with addiction to walk into any post and ask for assistance without fear of arrest or investigation.
Angel volunteers respond to assist MSP post personnel in locating the appropriate treatment option and with transporting the participant to a treatment center. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses and once eligible (after 20 hours of service), receive an hourly stipend. Angels will be trained by MSP personnel on the responsibilities and expectations of being an Angel.
The MSP Angel Program is supported by P.A.A.R.I. (the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative) and is modeled after a similar initiative developed in 2015 by the Gloucester, Mass. Police Department.
The Niles Post will soon be conducting training for new volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming an “Angel” volunteer, please contact the Niles Post at 269-683-4411, or visit www.michigan.gov/AngelProgram.
State police recruiting seminar is Oct. 19
PAW PAW — The Michigan State Police will host a recruiting seminar from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19, at the Van Buren Conference Center, 490 South Paw Paw St. Attendees are asked to arrive by 9:45 a.m., and attire is business casual.
The free seminar will explain the variety of career opportunities available, answer questions about recruit training and offer insight into the lifestyle of a trooper.
The minimum requirements for consideration of employment are as follows: Applicants must be at least 21, of good moral character and have no felony convictions; must be a U.S. citizen and a Michigan resident at the time of appointment to the academy; must possess a high school diploma or GED; and must have a satisfactory driving record and stable credit history.
The starting salary at the beginning of recruit school is $48,000 annually with a raise upon completion of one year.
To attend the seminar, RSVP to Trooper Kellie Shaffer at Shafferk@michigan.gov.
U of M plans call for new $920M hospital
ANN ARBOR (AP) — The University of Michigan’s Board of Regents had approved a five-year project to build a new $920 million hospital for adults.
Michigan Medicine announced details of the plans Thursday after the board unanimously approved the project aimed at boosting patient access at the Ann Arbor school’s academic medical center.
The 12-story hospital will include 264 private rooms that can be converted for intensive care use; a neurological and neurosurgical center; and specialty care services for cardiovascular and thoracic patients.
Those involved say patient access will be improved with the project, since Michigan Medicine’s existing hospital facilities often operate at more than 90% capacity. Plans call for the new hospital to be completed in fall 2024.
Michigan Medicine includes the university’s Medical School and the University of Michigan Health System.
Motown Museum to ceremonially break ground on expansion
DETROIT (AP) — The Motown Museum has scheduled a ceremonial groundbreaking to expand the Detroit building where Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire.
The event is set for Sunday morning during a weekend of events marking the company’s 60th anniversary. Artists and dignitaries are expected to attend.
Gordy recently announced plans to donate $4 million toward the project incorporating interactive exhibits, a performance theater and recording studios.
Gordy launched Motown in 1959, moved it to Los Angeles in 1972 and sold it in 1988. His late sister, Esther Gordy Edwards, founded the museum in the former “Hitsville U.S.A.” headquarters on West Grand Boulevard in 1985.
Motown’s roster from the Detroit era included The Supremes, the Miracles, Martha and the Vandellas, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5, the Four Tops and Temptations.
Detroit Youth Choir gets $1 million gift after big TV finish
DETROIT (AP) — Businesses and foundations are giving $1 million to reward the Detroit Youth Choir for its second-place finish on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
The money will create an endowment. As the money grows, it will be used to provide youth programs, including vocal training and life skills. The endowment will be managed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.
Wendy Lewis Jackson of the Kresge Foundation says the choir “brought our entire region together to support Detroit’s kids.” The endowment was announced Friday during an outdoor homecoming for the choir in downtown Detroit.
Choir members range in age from 8 to 18. The choir is part of the Detroit Youth Concert Choir & Performing Arts Company.