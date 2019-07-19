Bierhalter promoted to SHAES deputy fire chief
SOUTH HAVEN — A firefighter, who has been with South Haven Area Emergency Service for 37 years, has been promoted.
Firefighter and paramedic Keith Bierhalter will now be the department’s deputy chief and fire marshal. Bierhalter had been serving as acting deputy chief following the retirement of Tony Marsala in June.
Bierhalter has 37 years of experience with the department; 12 years as a paid-on call firefighter and 25 years as a full-time firefighter and paramedic. He was honored as the department’s Firefighter of the Year in 2010-11.
For the past 15 years Bierhalter has served as president of SHAES Local 2658 Union for full-time firefighters. He also is a certified fire inspector and fire investigator.
He follows the footsteps of his late father, Lt. Edward Bierhalter, as a second generation fire fighter. Bierhalter has two grown children, Reece and Kelsi, who reside in Dallas, Texas.