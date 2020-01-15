Man hit, killed walking near Decatur
DECATUR — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian on Monday evening.
Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 33-year-old Devin Mattis of Decatur.
Mattis was walking on 39th Street near Burgess Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Police are not yet releasing the driver’s information.
“We are not releasing the driver’s information right now. We may in the future,” said Lt. Ryan Schoonveld, assistant commander of the Paw Paw Post. “At this time, no charges are being filed. While the investigation is not complete yet, we are not anticipating any charges.”
Police say they did not know why Mattis was walking in the roadway.
Paquette announces January office hours
State Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Berrien Springs, announced that he will be available to hear from members of his district on Saturday, Jan. 25, accourding to a news release.
“As we begin a new year and get back to session, it is important for me to hear from the residents in our community,” Rep. Paquette said.
Paquette will be available Jan. 25 at the following times and locations: 10-11 a.m. at the Starbucks in Martin’s Super Market, 720 S. 11th St. in Niles; and 12-1 p.m. at Revive Coffee and More, 636 St. Joseph Ave. in Berrien Springs.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times, but would like an opportunity to talk with Paquette may call his office at 517-373-1796, or email BradPaquette@house.mi.gov.
Filmmaker’s visit to Andrews canceled
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Martin Doblmeier visit on Thursday morning to Andrews University has been canceled, the university announced.
Doblmeier was to discuss his documentary “Backs Against the Wall: The Howard Thurman Story,” at the Howard Performing Arts Center.
The film screening and panel discussion planned for Thursday evening will still take place without Martin Doblmeier present.