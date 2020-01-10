Indiana woman killed in crash on U.S. 31
NILES — A Goshen, Ind. woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision near the 6-mile marker on southbound U.S. 31, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, 35, was not identified. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m.
Police said she was headed north in a silver Chrysler Concord and crossed the median, hitting a southbound Ford Fusion. There were two people in the Fusion, a 17-year-old male from Niles and his 16-year-old female passenger, also from Niles. The were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with non-life threatening injuries.
The Goshen woman was also take to Memorial, where she later died from her injuries, police said.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the county accident investigation team, the Niles Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and SMCAS Ambulance Service.
The accident remains under investigation.
Car hits house in Dowagiac
DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing his car into a house in the 500 block of West High Street in the city, police said.
Sgt. David Davis of the Dowagiac Police Department said it happened at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. The 47-year-old man, who police did not identify, is believed to have suffered a medical event prior to the collision, Davis said. He was taken to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital by Pride Care ambulance.
The house sustained substantial structural damage, but no one in the house was injured. The accident remains under investigation.
Meeting set for South Co. Democratic Club
NILES — The South County Democratic Club announces that it will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Greater Niles Senior Center, 1109 Bell Road, Niles.
Joey Andrews, an organizer for the Michigan Democratic Party, will lead a discussion of how he helps candidates for various offices. There will be other short discussions relating to election season.
LaSata announces SJ coffee hour Jan. 17
LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, has announced an upcoming opportunity for area residents to meet with her for coffee and discuss state and local issues.
The senator will be available to take questions, provide information and listen to suggestions on issues affecting residents, according to a news release, from 8-9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Biggby Coffee in downtown St. Joseph. No appointment is necessary.
For more information or to contact LaSata, visit StateSenatorKimLaSata.com, or call 517-373-6960.