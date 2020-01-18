College band scholarship now open to all county students
COLOMA — A scholarship created in 2017 for high school students that will participate in a college marching band has expanded.
Students from all schools in the county can now apply for the $1,000 Rodney Weir Marching Band Scholarship, through the Berrien Community Foundation (BCF).
The scholarship had only been for Coloma students, as Weir was a 1988 Coloma High School graduate. Weir headed to the University of Michigan and led the University of Michigan Marching Band for two years as the drum major.
Applications for scholarships through the BCF are now open and due March 6.
For more information about the scholarship, visit www.rwmbscholarship.com or www.berriencommunity.org.
I&M sets 2 open houses at Eau Claire Twp. Hall
EAU CLAIRE — Indiana Michigan Power has scheduled two open houses for Jan. 22 and 23 at the Pipestone Township Hall, 7185 Elm St. in Eau Claire. The purpose of the open houses is to inform people about upcoming improvements in the Berrien Springs-Eau Claire area.
Each open house is set to run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The focus of both open houses will be the building of the new Blossom Trail Substation, a half mile of new transmission lines and the replacement of the Berrien Springs Substation with the new Bower Substation.
The open houses will not feature any formal presentation but will allow people to come to view detailed maps and meet with project team members.
The projects are part of a larger I&M plan to upgrade the local power grid and improve electric reliability. Construction is expected to start in early 2021 and be done by the end of that year.
Officers cleared in fatal Kalamazoo shooting of fugitive
KALAMAZOO (AP) — Four police officers were justified in shooting a parole absconder 13 times last year, killing him, a prosecutor said Friday.
Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting released his decision in the April 4 death of Thomas Verile Jr., saying the officers had reason to believe that Verile was a threat to their lives, WOOD-TV reported.
Verile refused to obey commands to show his hands and shouted at officers that he had a gun and would kill them, Getting said. When Verile made a sudden move forward, his hands still covered, the four officers opened fire on him at a home outside Kalamazoo. Verile was found to be unarmed.