Health series starting Sept. 17, info session today
ST. JOSEPH — A 10-week series promoting healthful lifestyle choices will begin Sept. 17 and continue weekly through Nov. 19.
Better Habits for Better Health, sponsored by Healthy Together Friends in partnership with the St. Joseph Seventh-day Adventist Church, will offer food samples, recipes and demonstrations on preparing plant-based foods.
The new series is designed to help maintain positive changes, like strategies for replacing bad habits with good ones, exercise, stress management and relationship/community support.
The series is each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church at 1201 Maiden Lane, St. Joseph.
An informational meeting about the series is set for 3-4 p.m. today at the church.
The series is $50. For more information, and to register, visit www.htfriends.org or call 697-3405.
One injured in roll-over crash
DOWAGIAC — Someone was taken to the hospital with injuries after a roll-over crash in Cass County Saturday morning, police say.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on M-51 at Crystal Springs Road in Pokagon Township.
Dean Pompey Jr., 60, of Dowagiac was driving south bound on M-51 when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, rolling multiple times, according to the news release.
While Pompey suffered no injuries, the passenger in his car did.
Alcohol and marijuana were suspected to be contributing to the crash, according to the news release. It remains under investigation.