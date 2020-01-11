Man arrested after narcotics search warrant
WATERVLIET — A man was arrested in Watervliet Township on Wednesday on charges of possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon, police say.
In was reported in a news release that Chadwic Danyal Menkhaus was arrested after the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), along with members of the Michigan State Police Fifth District Hometown Security Team, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, and the Watervliet Township Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in the 3900 block of Jaquelyn Lane.
Information of drug activity led detectives to the residence. Drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a loaded firearm were found, according to the release.
Menkhaus is being held in the Berrien County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.
Additional charges will be sought by SWET detectives as the investigation is still under review by Berrien County Prosecutor’s office, according to the news release.
Van Buren hosting info sessions about millage renewal
LAWRENCE — Van Buren County Road Commission plans to host two public information meetings for area residents who want to learn more about the upcoming road millage renewal proposal.
The meetings will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Van Buren Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence.
Voters in March will be asked whether to approve the existing four-year 0.9769-mill for maintenance, construction and repair of county roads. If approved, the millage would generate approximately $3.3 million in its first year.
Homeowners with a property tax valuation of $50,000 would pay $49 annually in taxes.
In addition to discussing the millage renewal, road commission officials also will talk about current road conditions and available road funding. There will also be time reserved for public input and questions.
Rep. Griffin announces January office hours
State Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, has announced office hours for January.
“As we begin a new year and adjust to the new budget, it is important for me to hear what issues and priorities the people of Southwest Michigan care about,” said Griffin, who represents the 66th District, which covers Van Buren County and a small portion of Kalamazoo County.
Rep. Griffin will be available Monday, Jan. 27 at the following times and locations:
- 9-10 a.m. at Greenglass Coffee, 229 E. Michigan Ave. in Paw Paw;
- 11 a.m.-noon at South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway St. in South Haven;
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Bangor City Hall, 257 W. Monroe St. in Bangor;
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times but would like an opportunity to talk with Rep. Griffin may call her office at 517-373-0839 or email BethGriffin@house.mi.gov.