OutCenter offers student counseling
BENTON HARBOR — The OutCenter of Southwest Michigan, the LGBT center in Benton Harbor, will start offering a new program for teens and young adults.
ASAP: Academic Support and Advising Program will provide LGBTQ+ high school and college students with free one-on-one support in the areas of time management, test-taking strategies and guidance counseling.
The sessions are 4-6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 26; Oct. 22, 24, 29 and 31; and Nov. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21.
ASAP was created by Dr. Sandra Strome at University of Illinois/Chicago. Strome, now living in Southwest Michigan full-time, is relaunching the program at the OutCenter.
For more information, visit outcenter.org or email Strome at sstrome@outcenter.org.
K-9 officer tracks down fleeing motorist
CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a traffic crash Sunday night in Howard Township and ended up tracking down a potential car thief.
Officers got the call for a crash at 7:39 p.m., where witnesses at the scene in the area of Pine Lake Street and Anderson Road told dispatchers that the driver had fled on foot into a large cornfield.
The Cass County K-9 officer, named “Faust,” was requested to track the driver. During the investigation, it was determined the vehicle may have been stolen in Berrien County.
Faust and his handler found the driver hiding in the middle of a cornfield. The 56-year-old man from Niles was taken to the Lakeland Medical Center in Niles for injuries, then taken to the Cass County Jail for an outstanding warrant. The case remains under investigation.