2 injured in Cass County crash
NILES — Two Dowagiac residents were injured Wednesday after their car slid off the road.
At about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Cass County Sheriff deputies were called to Barron Lake Road, just north of White Street, in Howard Township for a personal injury crash.
Dowagiac resident Barbara Kedik, 90, was driving southbound on Barron Lake Road when she lost control of the vehicle, running off the road and striking a tree.
She and her passenger, John Kedik, 89, also of Dowagiac, were transported to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for evaluation.
Seat belts were used and alcohol was not deemed a factor. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the case remains under investigation.
Assisting the sheriff’s department on scene was the Howard Township Fire Department and SMCAS Ambulance service.
Section of Main Street in BH closed
BENTON HARBOR — A small section of Main Street in front of Whirlpool Corp.’s Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor is closed due to flooding, according to Nick Schirripa, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
He said the Bicentennial Bridge is open so people can get to the businesses on Main Street between the bridge and the flooded area. But drivers can’t reach Riverview Drive.
He said MDOT’s engineers are still trying to figure out how to stop the flooding, caused by high lake and river levels.
Meanwhile, he said plans to close the Blossomland Bridge on M-63 for repairs have been put on hold. That bridge was slated to be closed after the recent work on the Bicentennial Bridge was completed.