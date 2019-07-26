Bomb threat prelim delayed to Aug. 7
CASSOPOLIS — The preliminary hearing for the Dowagiac man accused of making a bomb threat to the Cass County Law & Courts Building in June has been delayed until Aug. 7.
Patrick Kyle McMeeken, 31, of Garrett Road in Dowagiac, is facing three felony charges in connection with the June 21 incident. County buildings were evacuated county buildings for three hours that morning as law enforcement personnel searched the buildings.
McMeeken is charged with terrorism-false report, using a computer to commit a crime and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He is charged as a habitual offender and faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if convicted.
Cass County Sheriff’s Department Detectives conducted the investigation and arrested McMeeken on July 12.
McMeeken was scheduled to be in Cass County Circuit Court this morning for sentencing in a different case. He faces possession of methamphetamines, possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed weapon charges-all as a habitual offender. That incident occurred Nov. 18.
Cook Unit 2 returns to service
BRIDGMAN — After a brief forced outage, Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 was returned to service at 12:44 a.m. Thursday.
The unit was taken offline at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday after operators noted a gradual decline in performance of both of the unit’s two non-essential service water pumps.
System inspections found that the pump strainers had become clogged with lake debris, plant spokesman Bill Downey reported in a news release. The clogged components were cleaned, re-inspected and returned to service. A full causal analysis has been initiated to develop further actions to prevent the issue from recurring.
Non-essential service water is used to maintain cooling for the main turbine’s lube oil system as well as other non-nuclear and non-safety-related systems.
Cook’s Unit 1 remained at full power throughout the duration of the Unit 2 forced outage.