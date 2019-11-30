Lincoln firefighters battle basement fire
STEVENSVILLE — The Lincoln Township Fire Department responded to a basement fire Friday morning.
Firefighters got the call at 10 a.m. for a house fire along Briarwood Drive just off of Redwood Drive.
Officials said that upon arrival, firefighters found the basement was filled with smoke. Fire Chief Brandon Chiarello said the fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters cleared the scene within 40 minutes.
There was about $10,000 worth of damage to the house, with most of the damage coming in the house’s utility room. There were no injuries. Chiarello said the fire was caused by a malfunctioning dehumidifier.
Lincoln Township firefighters were assisted by Royalton Township Fire Department and St. Joseph Township Fire Department Station No. 1.
‘Suppressed: The Fight To Vote’ film will be at Bridgman library
BRIDGMAN — There will be a free film and nonpartisan discussion on Michigan voting rights at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bridgman Public Library, according to a news release.
In 2018, Michigan voters approved significant changes to Michigan’s voting procedures. To better understand these changes, Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is sponsoring a presentation on those changes and screening the short documentary “Suppressed: The Fight To Vote,” to prompt community discussion and learn more about how Michigan’s new procedures may affect every voter in every election.
Documentarian Robert Greenwald’s 37-minute film, released in September 2019, exposes rampant voter suppression that affected the outcome of the 2018 midterm election in Georgia, and the threat it poses to elections in 2020.
“Voter suppression happens all over the United States and takes many forms. Learn more about these in order to protect your right to vote and learn what Michigan is doing to help protect against voter suppression,” the release stated.
Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Joan Guilfoyle at jguildc25@yahoo.com