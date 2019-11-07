Bridgman flagpole/veterans celebration is Saturday
BRIDGMAN — A Veterans Day/flagpole dedication ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the California School Cemetery in Bridgman, on the corner of California and Snow Road, according to a news release.
James Jasper, Boy Scout Troop 624, installed the flagpole for his Eagle Scout project. He will dedicate the flagpole to the seven Civil War Veterans are buried in the cemetery. Local veterans will also be recognized as part of the ceremony. The program is expected to include music by a group of Bridgman band members and a 21-gun salute by members of the American Legion.
Post 568 plans Veterans Day ceremony
STEVENSVILLE — American Legion Post 568 will conduct a Veterans Day salute on Nov. 11 in order to thank all veterans for their service to America, according to a news release.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Stevensville Cemetery, at the corner of Marquette Woods Road and St. Joseph Avenue. Attendees are then invited back to the Stevensville post, at the corner of Legion Road and Johnson Road, for a luncheon and refreshments. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be conducted at the upper level at the legion post.
Hartford City Commission to change meeting time
HARTFORD — The Hartford City Commission will hold a special meeting Monday to consider changing its regular meeting times for the next five months.
According to the proposed resolution, Mayor Rick Hall has requested the meeting times change from 7:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate an unanticipated conflict created by his employment.
The change in meeting time would be for the city commission’s Nov. 18, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Jan. 27, Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 16 and March 23 meetings.
The special meeting is at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at City Hall, 19 W. Main St., Hartford.
LaSata in Niles on Nov. 18 to meet residents
LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, has announced an upcoming opportunity for residents of the 21st Senate District to meet with her for coffee and discuss state and local issues, according to a news release.
The senator will be available to take questions, provide information and listen to suggestions on issues affecting residents. No appointment is necessary. LaSata will be at Niles Township Hall at 1 p.m. Nov. 18. The hall is located at 320 Bell Road in Niles.
For more information or to contact LaSata, please visit StateSenatorKimLaSata.com, or call 517-373-6960.