Historical society hosts two events in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Historical Preservation Society has two events it is hosting at the Benton Harbor Library, 213 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor.
On Aug. 22, the society is celebrating the library’s 120th birthday and the city’s 153rd birthday 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be free cake and ice cream in the library’s auditorium.
On Aug. 28, the society will open the “Louise Cassius Upton” time capsule at 2:30 p.m. in the library’s reference room.
More information can be found on the Facebook page of the Benton Harbor Historical Preservation Society.