‘Screenagers’ coming to Bridgman Public Schools
BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Schools is showing the documentary film “Screenagers” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, according to a news release from the district.
Child care will be available at the showing, which will be in the Bridgman High School Performing Arts Center, 9964 Gast Road. The film is being shown thanks to a grant from the Bridgman Foundation of Educational Excellence.
According to the Screenager’s website, the film “probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games, and academics. The film offers solutions on how we can help our kids navigate the digital world.” More information can be found at www.screenagersmovie.com.
Joe Rommel, educational technology consultant at Berrien RESA and a local parent, will moderate the event.