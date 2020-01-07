Niles pot shop gets recreational license
NILES — The first recreational marijuana business in Southwest Michigan will open soon.
The ReLeaf Center for Compassionate Care, at 1840 Terminal Road, Niles, was licensed by the state Monday to sell recreational marijuana, according to the state licensing website. The license is good through Jan. 6, 2021.
The business, where marijuana and marijuana-infused products are sold, wrote on Facebook on Monday that it is “hoping to be open for recreational sales by the beginning of February.”
The ReLeaf Center, as it goes by, opened for medical marijuana sales in late October 2019. It was the first such shop open in Niles.
Medical marijuana facilities were the first facilities allowed to apply for recreational licenses.
Van Buren sherriff investigating car break-ins
BLOOMINGDALE — Five unlocked vehicles were entered over the weekend in the Bloomingdale Township area, police say.
The Van Buren County Sherriff’s Office reported in a news release it is currently investigating multiple car larcenies from various locations overnight on Saturday and Sunday.
All five vehicles were left unattended and unlocked.
Deputies would like to remind people to keep their vehicles locked and remove all valuable items.
Anyone with information about the car break ins are asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer 269-343-2100 or your local police department.
I-94 brush removal starts today in Van Buren County
Work is beginning this week on a three-year project to remove dead trees and overgrown brush along Interstate 94 in Van Buren County.
The work is expected to start today and be completed by May 31, 2023, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
“Essentially the project will take place along the I-94 corridor in Van Buren County over the next three construction seasons,” said Nick Schirripa, communications representative for MDOT’s Southwest Region in Kalamazoo.
While the work takes place there will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures. Once the deed trees and overgrown shrubs have been removed, new pine trees will be planted as a wind screen for the freeway.