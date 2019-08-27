Man bound over in son’s overdose death
SOUTH HAVEN — A man charged in the death of his son’s 2017 overdose death will face trial.
Gary Birkhead, 48, of Bangor was bound over to Van Buren County Circuit Court last week after a preliminary hearing on charges of homicide/involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse, both felonies, related to the death of his son, Cole Birkhead.
Cole, 16, of Hartford died of a drug overdose Aug. 13, 2017, at Bronson Hospital Kalamazoo, according to a news release from the Michigan State Police when Birkhead was charged in March.
He is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing at 1 p.m. Sept. 3. He remains in the Van Buren County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Volunteers, books needed in Bangor
BANGOR — Books and volunteers are needed for the annual Used Book Sale at the Bangor Branch Library.
Sponsored by the Bangor Friends of the Library, the sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the city’s Apple Festival.
Donations of gently used hard or soft cover books, audio books, and DVD tapes can be dropped off at the library during library hours. Materials need to be clean and in good shape. Please do not donate items with mold, mildew or other damage. Older media such as VHS tapes, cassette tapes, vinyl records, coloring books, encyclopedia sets and Readers Digest condensed books are not accepted, either.
Volunteers are needed during the week before the sale to help sort and price books. Help is also needed on the day of the sale.
Prices range from 50 cents to $2. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support library activities like summer reading club and author visits.
For more information, call 427-8810. The library is located on the corner of Division and Monroe streets.