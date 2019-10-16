Forum on struggling schools to be live-streamed
LANSING — The best way to help schools struggling with academic and fiscal problems, including the Benton Harbor school district, will be discussed during a lunch forum Thursday in Lansing.
The speakers include Donald Weatherspoon, former state-appointed consent agreement consultant with the Benton Harbor school district.
Also speaking at the event, which is sponsored by the Mackinac Center, is Kevin Teasley, president and founder of the Greater Educational Opportunities Foundation, a nonprofit educational organization headquartered in Indianapolis.
The live-stream of the forum and more information can be found at www.mackinac.org/26853.
The forum will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel Lansing at the Capitol, 111 N. Grand Ave., Lansing.
Paquette announces October office hours
State Rep. Brad Paquette, R-Berrien Springs, announced an upcoming opportunity to meet with area residents during local office hours for October.
Paquette will be available Saturday at the following times and locations:
• 10-11 a.m. at the New Buffalo Township Library, 33 N. Thompson St. in New Buffalo;
• 12-1 p.m. upstairs at The Rage, 219 N. Front St. in Niles.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times, but would like an opportunity to talk with Paquette may call his office at 517-373-1796, or email bradpaquette@house.mi.gov.
Griffin sets in-district office hours for October
State Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan, will meet with area residents this month during scheduled office hours across her district.
Griffin will be available Friday at the following times and locations:
• 4-5 p.m. at Club Car Grille, 6225 W. D Ave. in Kalamazoo;
• 6-7 p.m. at Sister Lakes Brewing Company, 92500 County Road 690 in Dowagiac.
No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times but would like an opportunity to talk with Griffin may call her office at 517-373-0839, or email BethGriffin@house.mi.gov.