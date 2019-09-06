3 arrests made in Dowagiac drug bust
DOWAGIAC — Three people were taken to jail on drug charges after police raided a house in the 500 block of Gray Street in Dowagiac on Wednesday.
Acting on a search warrant, the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team said they found methamphetamine and meth paraphernalia. Two men, ages 61 and 34, and a woman, 31, were taken to the Cass County jail on charges of possession of meth, frequenting and maintaining a drug house and destruction of evidence.
Their names are being withheld pending arraignment, and police are continuing to their investigation.
Assisting the Drug Enforcement Team were Cass County sheriff’s deputies, Dowagiac police and Cass County sheriff’s K-9 units.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.
Renaissance Faire at SMC on Saturday
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College will host a renaissance fair Saturday that is free and open to the public. People are encouraged to come in costume to the event.
Live steel combat, comedic swordplay, belly dancing and an ax-throwing demonstration will be featured.
Fairgoers can also dine on “turkey legs while strolling the grounds, learn about weaponry and shop for wares,” according to a news release.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., outside the Student Activity Center off Dailey Road.
Informational meeting for 2020 Miss SJ
ST. JOSEPH — An informational meeting regarding the 2020 Miss St. Joseph contest will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, according to contest officials.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary, 1102 Orchard Ave. Anyone interested in entering the pageant should attend the meeting and bring a parent(s). Call Kim at 269-930-2072 with any questions.
South County Democrats meeting Sept. 16
NILES — The South County Democratic Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at the Atomic Bean Coffee Shop, 205 E.Main St., Niles, according to a news release.
The business of marijuana will be discussed, as well as the Democratic presidential candidates.