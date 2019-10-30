Man found dead after house fire extinguished
BENTON TOWNSHIP — A Michigan State Police fire marshal has been called to help investigate a fire in Benton Township that left a 58-year-old man dead, according to a Benton Township Police Department news release.
Benton Township police were called at 5:43 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a structure fire at 922 Paw Paw Ave. in Benton Township. The fire department also responded, and officers and firefighters found the residence to be engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.
Once the fire was out and firefighters searched the house, they found a man dead inside. Police had not released the man’s name Tuesday, or any other details of the fire.
Miss/Mr. Benton Harbor ‘Get Acquainted Tea’ Nov. 6
BENTON HARBOR — Anyone interested in competing in the 2020 Miss Benton Harbor/Mr. Benton Harbor Competition is invited to a “Get Acquainted Tea” at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Emery Mack Varrie Campus, 395 Jakway Ave., Benton Harbor, according to a news release.
Contestants must be between the ages of 17 and 19 as of March 12, 2020. In addition, they must be no more than a college freshman and have a Benton Harbor mailing address.
For more information, contact Reinaldo Tripplett at 240-8794.