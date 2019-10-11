Suspect charged with Columbia Twp. B&E
SOUTH HAVEN — A 34-year-old Paw Paw man faces a series of criminal charges after Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with items taken from a residence in Columbia Township.
Andy Coy Jr. was arraigned Thursday in Seventh District Court in South Haven for breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, unlawfully driving away an automobile, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting and obstructing police, four counts of felony firearm while committing a felony and malicious destruction of a building. He also was arraigned on two outstanding warrants for probation violation. His next court hearing is scheduled Oct. 23.
Deputies responded to the breaking and entering complaint at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.
A deputy was able to figure out the direction the suspect had left and while conducting follow-up and checking a residence in neighboring Geneva Township, he saw the suspect with the items in a yard.
He ordered Coy not to leave. However, Coy then fled on foot, police said.
Deputies conducted a K9 search and found the man approximately a mile away hiding in the woods. Coy was then arrested and taken to Van Buren County jail.