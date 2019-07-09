Coloma considering fireworks ordinance
COLOMA — Those wanting to set off fireworks within Coloma city limits around this time next year may encounter guidelines on when they can do that.
Commissioners reported Monday night that they are working to draft an ordinance to set limits on people setting off fireworks within the city.
Coloma Township Police Chief Wes Smigielski told the the commission that there were no problems with fireworks this year, but that if there had been, he wouldn’t have been able to do anything because of the city’s lack of ordinance controlling them.
Mayor Jim Polashak said commissioners could consider the ordinance as soon as the next meeting, July 22.