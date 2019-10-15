Man dies after car hits tree
EAU CLAIRE — A man died Saturday morning after his vehicle left the road and struck a large tree.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Thomas Disterheft of Eau Claire. Police did not provide his age.
The driver was traveling north on Hochberger Road near Hipps Hollow Road when the accident happened at about 9:45 a.m., police said.
Disterheft was taken by Medic 1 to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Eau Claire Fire Department and Medic 1.
Another Cass County death from EEE
LANSING — A fifth death due to Eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in a Cass County resident and an additional horse has been diagnosed with the disease in Allegan County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Monday in a news release.
Though frost was predicted in parts of the state Monday night, MDHHS urges residents to continue taking precautions against mosquitoes.
“The risk of EEE continues if there has not been a sustained period of freezing temperatures,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We urge residents to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites.”
In total, EEE has been confirmed in 10 people, with five fatalities. Cases resided in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties. In addition, EEE been confirmed in 40 animals from 16 counties: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph, Tuscola and Van Buren.
YMCA to host Halloween Harvest
ST. JOSEPH — The Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA will host its annual Halloween Harvest, formerly known as Trunk-A-Palooza, from 1-3 p.m. this Saturday. This family-friendly event is free and open to the community.
This year’s event will feature trunk-or-treating, games and crafts, concessions, a haunted locker room, bounce house, and more. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
For more information, please visit ymcaswm.com or contact the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA at 428-9622.
Regular hours Saturday at EC library
EAU CLAIRE — The library will be open regular hours on Saturday during the Hemp Fest in Eau Claire, the library announced.
Also, the public is invited to an interactive showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The movie will be shown in the Community Room. Participants are encouraged to scream, dance and cheer at the appropriate moments in the film. Refreshments and props will be provided. Sign up is encouraged so the library has enough props for everyone. All ages welcome.
Also, adults 18 years and older are invited to a “dirty pour” painting class at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. The cost for the class is $5. It will be held in the Community Room. Class size is limited. People are asked to sign up by Nov. 1. Examples are available at the Library.
Food pantry in Stevensville on Wednesday
STEVENSVILLE — The Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be at Stevensville United Methodist Church on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The church is at 5506 Ridge Road in Stevensville.