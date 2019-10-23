Mendel closed Tuesday due to gas leak
BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College was closed for the remainder of the day after being evacuated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday because of a gas leak.
LMC’s Marketing Director Candice Elders said Tuesday afternoon that a construction crew working outside the Mendel Center hit a gas line. The Benton Township Fire Department was called to stand by until the leak was stopped.
Classes held in the Mendel Center were canceled for the day, but the rest of the college campus remained open, Elders said.
Holiday bonuses OK’d in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien Springs village employees are getting holiday bonuses again this year after action by the Berrien Springs Village Council.
Village President Milt Richter said the council voted to give each of the village’s 16 employees a bonus of $20 for every year of employment with the village. He said the total holiday bonus cost for the village will be $2,820.
The average length of employment for village employees is 11 years. The longest-serving employee has been there 26 years, while the shortest tenure of a village employee is one year, he said.
The council did not take up the issue of an overall pay raise for village employees. Council members discussed the topic at a recent workshop session but have not brought it up for action since.
Council members set trick or treat for Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the village.