Sheriff’s office hosting snowmobile safety class
EDWARDSBURG — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will host a snowmobile safety class on Saturday at the Edwardsburg Snowmobile Club at 26839 Redfield Road in Edwardsburg.
The class will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Michigan law requires anyone ages 12 to 17 to possess a valid snowmobile safety certificate to travel on state designated trails or any area other than private property.
Pre-registration is required at 269-445-1240. A light lunch will be provided by the Edwardsburg Snowmobile Club. There is no fee for the class.
SJ Township extends leaf/yard waste pickup
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township residents have a little extra time to have their leaves and yard waste picked up.
Township Manager Denise Cook said the township has extended the pickup, which was to have stopped at the end of November, to the end of this week.
Cook said the waste will be picked up on the regular weekly schedule now through Thursday, and a final sweep of the whole township will be made on Friday.
Detroit suburb: No guns can be left in unlocked cars
EASTPOINTE (AP) — It’s illegal in a Detroit suburb to leave a gun in an unlocked vehicle.
The ordinance in Eastpointe took effect in October after police noticed more people were reporting gun thefts from their cars. Public Safety Director George Rouhib tells The Detroit News that 60 guns have been stolen in the last three years.
Rouhib says storing a gun in a car isn’t a good idea. But if people are going to do it, he wants the vehicle locked. Violators can be fined up to $350.
The Michigan Municipal League says Eastpointe’s ordinance is unique in the state.
A Michigan gun rights organization and an Eastpointe resident filed a lawsuit Monday in county circuit court challenging the city’s ordinance.
Meteorologists urge caution with holiday travel in Michigan
GAYLORD (AP) — Weather officials are urging caution with holiday road travel in a large swath of Michigan.
Meteorologists expect heavy snow that may be mixed with sleet and freezing rain. Parts of the region could get up to 8 inches of snow and see 40 mph winds.
The wintry weather could continue into Monday. Meteorologists say travel could be very difficult with reduced visibility and are advising travelers to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles.
MLive.com reports ice accumulation has already downed branches and powerlines across mid-Michigan. Thousands of customers were without power early Sunday including nearly 6,000 in Midland County.
Wolves relocated to Isle Royale park finding plenty to eat
HOUGHTON (AP) — Scientists say gray wolves relocated to Isle Royale National Park are adjusting nicely to their new surroundings and finding plenty of prey.
Officials released findings Monday from observations of wolves that were captured on the mainland and taken to the Lake Superior park during the past year.
Plans call for moving 20 to 30 wolves to Isle Royale to restore a population that had nearly disappeared because of inbreeding. The park’s current total is 17.
The radio-collared wolves were monitored over the summer by park staffers and researchers with the State University of New York.
They studied remains of animals the wolves had eaten and concluded that more than half of the prey were moose. But the wolves also feasted on beavers and snowshoe hares.
Antique snowmobiles to cross Michigan’s Mackinac Bridge
MACKINAW CITY (AP) — More than 100 antique snowmobiles are expected to cross the Mackinac Bridge as part of the fourth annual Snowmobile the Mac.
MLive.com reports the event will be held Dec. 14. Snowmobiles will cross the bridge from Mackinaw City in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to St. Ignace in the Upper Peninsula.
The St. Ignace Chamber of Commerce says the event started in 2016 with 38 antique snowmobiles.
Snowmobiles must be at least 25 years old and have wheel kits to keep their treads off the bridge pavement. Operators must register their snowmobiles in advance and gather the day of the event in the Colonial Michilimackinac parking lot in Mackinaw City.