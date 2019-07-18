Former union president indicted for embezzlement
BENTON HARBOR — A former president of the National Association of Letter Carriers is being charged with allegedly embezzling from the organization’s Benton Harbor chapter.
On June 19, Kelly Carter, who was the president of Branch 560, was indicted in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan on one count of embezzling $7,130 in funds from the Benton Harbor union.
The charge follows a joint probe by the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Labor-Management Standards and the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General.
According to court records, Carter’s alleged embezzling took place between June 19, 2014 through Nov. 17, 2016.
Wellness center opens cooling station
SOUTH HAVEN — With temperatures predicted to rise above 90 degrees in the coming days, Bronson Wellness Center plans to opens its doors to the community as a cooling station during regular business hours through Wednesday, July 24, or until further notice.
Anyone living in or visiting the South Haven area will be able to come to the wellness center free of charge and cool off in the air-conditioned lobby and conference room. Cold water will also be supplied.
Wellness center hours are 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
The Wellness Center is at 950 S. Bailey Ave.
LaSata announces summer coffer hours
LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata on Wednesday announced upcoming meetings in which residents of the 21st Senate District are invited to meet with her for coffee and discuss state and local issues.
The senator will be available to take questions, provide information and listen to suggestions on issues affecting residents. No appointment is necessary.
In Berrien County, the upcoming meetings are 8-9:30 a.m. Monday at the Bridgman McDonald’s, 10280 Red Arrow Highway, and 8-9:30 a.m. July 26 at Nikki’s Cafe in Berrien Springs, 126 E. Ferry St.
For more information or to contact LaSata, visit StateSenatorKimLaSata.com or call 517-373-6960.
Paquette announces office hours for July
LANSING — State Rep. Brad Paquette is hosting residents in Berrien Springs on Saturday for office hours.
Paquette will be at Nikki’s Cafe, 126 E. Ferry St., from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times, but would like an opportunity to talk with Rep. Paquette may call his office at 517-373-1796 or email BradPaquette@house.mi.gov.
Coloma library to host NASA lecture
COLOMA — Coloma Public Library will host Associate Professor Timothy Evans today for a lecture on his experience as part of NASA’s Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA) simulated space mission.
During the summer of 2017, Evans was part of a four-man crew that allowed researchers to study the effects of space travel on the human body from the controlled environment of the Johnson Space Center.
Evans’s lecture, titled “Houston, We Have a Botanist! My 45-day Simulated Space Mission in NASA’s Human Exploration Research Analog” will detail the scientist’s 45 days inside NASA’s HERA mission simulator as part of a study on the effects of sleep deprivation while working in space.
The lecture is free and open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m. in the library at 151 W. Center St.
A space themed display to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing will be available for viewing, courtesy of the North Berrien Historical Museum.