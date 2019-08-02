Police still looking for suspect in shooting
BENTON HARBOR — Police continue to look for two people in connection with Wednesday afternoon’s shooting in Benton Harbor, which left one person dead and two injured.
Still being sought are Eric Holbrook, a suspect who is from Benton Harbor, and Dondrell Blackamore, a person of interest, according to a news release from Deputy Director Michael Clark of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact authorities via the tipline at 927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or the Benton Harbor DPS Citizen Observer tip411, an app which is available for free download on Google Play Store or the iTunes App Store.
Hospitalized at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph are the female victim, a 32-year-old Benton Harbor woman, and a 24-year-old male suspect. Their names have not been released.
Detectives interviewed and released two women, Felecia Lee, 42, and Ashanti Lee, 16, who initially were called persons on interest in the investigation.
Benton Harbor police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Superior Street, where 29-year-old Arsenio Jordan of Benton Harbor died.
Paw Paw man drowns in Cedar Lake
LAWTON — A 37-year-old Paw Paw man drowned Wednesday in Cedar Lake in Porter Township, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were dispatched to the lake at 2:44 p.m. for a man reported to be in distress. A witness who lives on the lake said they saw the man’s boat going in circles and the victim in the water yelling for help.
The witness called 911 and attempted to help the man, but was unable to reach him.
Emergency responders, along with relatives of the man who were boating on the lake, pulled the victim from the water but he was not breathing. Life-saving measurers were attempted but the man was later pronounced deceased at Bronson Lakeview Hospital in Paw Paw.
Investigators believe the man had suffered from a medical condition and fell out of the boat. He was alone in the boat at the time of the incident.
Deputies do not suspect foul play, but they are continuing to investigate.