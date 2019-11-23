Niles man gets prison time related to 2017 shooting
CASSOPOLIS — A Niles area teen was sentenced to prison Friday in Cass County Circuit Court on weapons and drug charges.
Dakota Mathew Stanley, now 19, of Kline Road near Niles, was first in court two years ago when he was sentenced to probation in connection with the April 2017 shooting of his uncle at a home in Milton Township. His uncle, St. Joseph resident Thomas Lewallen, was shot in the neck during that incident.
In the new case, Stanley pleaded guilty to five more felony counts involving drugs and weapons, plus violating his probation from the 2017 case. In the last instance, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 626 days served.
He was sentenced Friday to one term of 17 months to 10 years in prison for possession of meth, two terms of 17 months to five years in prison for two counts of possession of a weapon/firearms by a felon, and 261 days time served for possession of analogues. Those four sentences are concurrent and include fines and costs of $1,402.
He also was sentenced for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and was sentenced to a consecutive term of two years in prison plus $68 in fines and costs.
The latest incident occurred March 8 at a home on Kline Road in Milton Township. Police initially found pictures of drugs and guns on Stanley’s phone and then searched his home and found both drugs and guns.
Allegan County man arrested in 1980 cold case
A 70-year-old Michigan man was arrested this week for the 1980 homicide of Kathleen Doyle, 25, of Norfolk, Va., according to a news release from the Michigan State Police.
Dennis Lee Bowman was arrested in Allegan County, where he now resides in Hamilton, by the Norfolk Police Homicide/Cold Case Section, in partnership with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the MSP.
Doyle was found murdered in her Norfolk residence on Sept. 11, 1980. She was the daughter of a naval officer and the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot who was deployed at the time of the homicide.
The 39-year investigation culminated with forensic evidence to allow the case to be solved.
Bowman is being held in Michigan, awaiting extradition to Virginia.