Hartford man arrested on drug charges
HARTFORD — A Hartford man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop involving illegal narcotics, police said in a news release.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported that James Steele, 39, was arrested on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Portage. Steele was pulled over in the 70000 block of County Road 687 in Hartford Township after detectives conducted surveillance on his vehicle. During a search of his vehicle, about a quarter of an ounce of suspected methamphetamine and multiple suspected alprazolam pills were found, plus drug paraphernalia, police say.
Steele is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver schedule four narcotics, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and concealed weapon violation. He is in the Van Buren County Jail.
Two Rivers Coalition sets annual meeting
LAWRENCE — Ryan Postema, executive director of Chickaming Open Lands, will give the keynote presentation at the Two Rivers Coalition (TRC) 11th Annual Meeting in November.
Postema will present “Rare and Unique Ecosystems of Southwest Michigan” at the free and public event Nov. 7 at the Van Buren Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St., Lawrence. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for desserts, table displays from local environmental groups, and silent auction items. The first 100 attendees will get free sample packets of native flower seeds.
The main program begins at 7 p.m. with Postema and a review of TRC projects throughout the year, as well as an update about the Paw Paw River Water Trail.
TRC is a volunteer, non-profit environmental organization concerned with the health of the Black River and Paw Paw River watersheds.
For more information, visit www.tworiverscoalition.org or the organization’s Facebook page.