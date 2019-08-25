Woman hurt in 2-car crash
NILES — A Dowagiac woman was taken to the hospital after her car was struck from behind by another driver Friday.
Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:25 p.m. to the area of Detroit Road and Wolf Road in Howard Township. Police said Emily Anna Pedzinski, 21, was traveling east on Detroit Road when a car driven by Abigal Marie-Renee Osmer, 19, of Dowagiac, slowed suddenly in the roadway. Pedzinski was unable to stop and struck Osmer’s vehicle, police said.
Osmer was taken to Lakeland Hospital, Niles, by Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service.
Cass County deputies were assisted by the Howard Township Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.
Writing group forming in Fennville
FENVILLE — A Fennville-based author is forming a West Michigan Writers Group (WMWG) that will begin meeting Aug. 28 in the Fennville Public Library’s basement meeting room on Main Street in downtown Fennville.
The group, intended to bring together writers of all types for mutual support, encouragement and feedback, will meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Paul Edward Gainor is a retired journalist, freelance writer and author of hundreds of works of poetry and a published collection of 50 poems titled “Humans and Other Animals.”
“After serious efforts at finding a nearby writers’ group, I came to the conclusion that the only way to have one is to start one,” Gainor said. “Like others, I’ve learned that feedback and constructive criticism from other writers is highly useful, though difficult to find here. WMWG is intended to remedy this.”
For information or to receive emails from the group, email Gainor at pgwriter876@gmail.com.