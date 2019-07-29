Little Italy to hold 2nd Italian Festival
BENTON HARBOR — The 2nd Italian Festival will be held Aug. 10 at Babe’s Lounge and Restaurant on Riverview Driver in Benton Harbor, sponsored by the Little Italy Historical Park Project.
Live entertainment will feature the TCRP (Twin City Rat Pack), Marty Golob, Scott Bradford and Bill Downey.
Food and drink will be available to purchase, including Vitale’s Italian sausage. A donation of $5 is requested to benefit the Little Italy Historical Park Project.
Achieving equity for all topic of Aug. 29 presentation
DOWAGIAC — “No Malice Required: Achieving Equity for All” will be presented Aug. 29 at Southwestern Michigan College, 58900 Cherry Grove Road, Dowagiac.
The presenter, Mary Bacon, is a consultant on developing systems that help close the achievement gaps that occur for children and youth who live with poverty, trauma and cultural differences. Her presentation will help the audience to develop strategies and to recognize the skills required to guide personal and institutional change.
To register for this free presentation, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/no-malice-required-achieving-equity-for-all-registration-64369808831.
The presentation is sponsored by the Great Start Collaborative of Cass County.
Man shot and killed in Cass Co.
DOWAGIAC — An 18-year-old South Bend man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, Cass County Sheriff Richard J Behnke reported.
Behnke said that the shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of Yankee Street in Howard Township Cass County Michigan. The victim, Dayman Chatman, was shot and died from his injuries while attending a large gathering located at the residence.
The homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the shooting. Witnesses at the scene were interviewed and possible witnesses that left the scene are sought for further questioning. There have been no suspects arrested at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Cass County sheriff’s office dispatch at 269-445-1560 or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-800- 462-9328. Also text a tip to CRIMES (274637).
Man killed in motorcycle accident
DOWAGIAC — A 25-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed in an accident Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said.
Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reported that around 4:25 p.m. Saturday deputies were called to investigate a personal injury accident near the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie, in Porter Township. A 16-year-old driver pulled out of a driveway as Tyler Hershberger, of Three Rivers, approached on his motorcycle and hit the vehicle. The impact caused Hershberger to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Seat belts were worn by the driver, and Hershberger was wearing a helmet. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.