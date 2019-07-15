Berrien Fair home ec workshop
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Those interested in entering a Berrien County Youth Fair Home Ec exhibit can learn the do’s and dont’s, tips and tidbits from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday Youth Memorial Building. This clinic is open to Berrien County youth ages 5-20 (as of January 1, 2019) and their families.
Topics of the evening will include baking, cake decorating, candy making, canning, knitting, crocheting, sewing, table setting, and basic entry day info. Exhibitors are welcomed to bring a project or idea for review and feedback.
Questions can be addressed by contacting the Fair office at 473-4251. Berrien County Youth Fair dates are August 12-17 with the theme “Country Nights and Carnival Lights.”