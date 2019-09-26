General contractor picked for Hartford library project
HARTFORD — Construction for the Arthur & Bonna VanDerlyn Community Center/Hartford Public Library will begin next month.
The Hartford Public Library Board at a meeting on Tuesday chose CPM Construction as the general contractor for the project, the library announced in a news release.
The $2 million, 8,000 square foot, community center/library project will include meeting rooms, a children’s early literacy center, a teen meeting space, enlarged computer lab, a creative maker center, quiet reading areas, tutoring areas and the Van Buren Genealogical Society collection.
The building, set to be open by next spring, will sit at the site of the old Red Arrow Elementary School.
The library reports it is still raising funds for the project, though Bonna VanDerlyn pledged $1.3 million to it and the National Endowment for the Humanities has granted it $400,000.
For more information about the project or how to donate, call 621-3408 or email hartfordlibrary2000@yahoo.com.