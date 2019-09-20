Wendzel to host evening office hour
ST. JOSEPH — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, announced plans to meet with residents of Southwest Michigan during an evening office hour.
The coffee hour will take place 5:30-6:30 p.m. this Monday at The Upper Deck at Silver Beach Pizza, 410 Vine St.
“I want to meet with as many members of our community as possible,” Wendzel said in a news release. “This evening office hour will give people who traditionally work during morning coffee hours an opportunity to hear about what is happening in Lansing and have some of the best pizza Southwest Michigan has to offer!”
No appointment is necessary. Those unable to attend are invited to contact her Lansing office by phone at 517-373-1403, or email PaulineWendzel@house.mi.gov.
Galien Woods Historical Society meeting Sept. 26
GALIEN — The Galien Woods Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at 108 S. Grant St., Galien.
After a short business meeting, the program for the evening will be presented by Cookie Ferguson of New Buffalo. It will be about the Civilian Conservation Corp. The CCC was founded during the Great Depression to put thousands of people to work on projects with environmental benefits that still help people today.
All meetings are free and everyone is welcome, and the society is accepting new members. The group meets the last Thursday of the month. People should call President Elmer Doyle with questions, at 269-545- 8871.