MacDonald’s magic will help United Way
STEVENSVILLE — Magician Stuart MacDonald will perform at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Lakeshore Community Auditorium in Stevensville to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan.
MacDonald, a senior training analyst for Whirlpool, has performed on television and at live events around the world. In 2018 he represented the United States as the country’s top magician in the World Championships of Magic, held in Busan, Korea. He took eighth place in the competition.
Tickets for the United Way performance are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets and more information are available at uwsm.org/stuart-macdonald.
New Dowagiac bridge to be dedicated
DOWAGIAC — The new Sink Road bridge will be rededicated today after several months of construction. The new bridge is over the Dowagiac River on Sink Road near Edwards Street south of Dowagiac.
The project was a collaboration between the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi, Pokagon Township, Cass County and the Michigan Department of Transportation. Construction on the new bridge began May 28 and is opening two weeks ahead of schedule.
The bridge is near the entrance to the Pokagon Band’s tribal headquarters.