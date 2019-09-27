Police issue warrant for shooting suspect
BENTON HARBOR — A warrant was issued for the arrest of a suspect that police say allegedly shot a woman in Benton Harbor on Monday night.
On Wednesday, Benton Harbor police issued a two-count felony warrant for Uriah Beauford, 23, who is also wanted in connection with unrelated charges. Police said he may be in the Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids or the Kalamazoo area.
Police said Beauford is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone spotting him should not approach him but should call police to report his location.
Benton Harbor police officers were called at about 10 p.m. to a house in the 700 block of Vineyard Street on a report of a shooting Monday.
There, they found a 41-year-old Benton Harbor woman wounded by gunfire. She was taken to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph and was reported in stable condition Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tipline at 927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP (7867) or use the BHDPS app that can be found in your cell phone app store.
Marijuana Regulatory Agency announces change in location for BH
BENTON HARBOR — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced its October Social Equity Program Educational Session will be Oct. 10 at the Benton Harbor Library, 213 E. Wall St., Benton Harbor.
The Oct. 17 session in Niles will stay at the Niles District Library, 620 E. Main St., Niles.
Both sessions will begin at 10 a.m., with a new registration link at http://bit.ly/MRA-SE-Events.
Participating in the Social Equity Program allows qualifying applicants to benefit from a reduction of up to 60 percent off the application fee, the initial license fee, and future renewal fees.
The other cities in the program include Albion, Detroit, East Lansing, Ecorse, Flint, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Inkster, Kalamazoo, Mount Morris, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, Pontiac, River Rouge, Saginaw and Ypsilanti.
Kzoo man arrested for online threats to police
PAW PAW — The Michigan State Police Paw Paw post arrested a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man Wednesday for allegedly making online threats against the MSP.
Nearly 300 text, audio and “violent video messages” were sent to the department’s Facebook page via the Messenger app.
Detectives and troopers located the suspect at his home and a search of his residence resulted in the seizure of firearms, along with air pistols and long guns that were modified to look like firearms.
The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the suspect with one count of making terroristic threats and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
He is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail pending arraignment.
The MSP wants the public to know that threats against any organization or group are taken seriously and will be investigated. Anyone with knowledge of someone making threats or planning harm are encouraged to report it to law enforcement immediately.