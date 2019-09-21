Medical emergency blamed for crash into orchard
DOWAGIAC — A man suffered a medical emergency Friday afternoon causing his vehicle to crash into a nearby apple orchard, police say.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that Carlton Hill, 42, of Dowagiac was traveling on Wilbur Hill Road near Mathews Street in Pokagon Township at about 2:30 p.m. when his vehicle went off the road into the trees.
Hill was transported to Burgess-Lee Hospital for treatment.
Airbags did deploy and a seatbelt was used. Alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
LaSata launches Veteran of the Year contest
LANSING — State Sen. Kim LaSata announced this week a Veteran of the Year contest hosted by her office.
“Southwest Michigan is blessed with a community of veterans who continue to serve and are as dedicated to their family, friends and neighbors as they were while in uniform, and we should be doing more to recognize that service,” said LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township, in a news release. “That is why I am hosting a Veteran of the Year contest, and I look forward to honoring this special group of patriots.”
The contest is open now through Oct. 4. Those wishing to nominate a veteran should include their name and contact information, the veteran’s name, his or her military branch and era of service, and a description of why the veteran deserves the award.
Nominations may be submitted via email at SenKLaSata@senate.michigan.gov, or by phone at 517-373-6960.
The award winner will be announced on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Sounds Good Choir rehearsals start Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH — The Campus for Creative Aging will host rehearsals for the fall session of the Sounds Good Choir, open to singers 55 and older.
Rehearsals start Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the campus, 2920 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph. No audition is required, and all levels of singers are welcome.
The fall session repertoire is comprised of holiday music and will conclude with a free community concert.
For more information and to register, go to www.soundsgoodchoir.org.
Pastor, Boys and Girls Club to be honored at fundraiser
ST. JOSEPH — Calling All Colors and the Race Relations Council will honor a community leader and a community organization at an upcoming event.
The organizations will honor Pastor Laurie Hartzell and the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor for their outstanding leadership in promoting diversity with inclusion in Southwest Michigan at its “Fun(d)raiser” on Oct. 5.
The annual event will be at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., St. Joseph.
The theme for this year’s event is “Oscar Night: Celebrating Diversity – We All Have a Role to Play.” The event will feature a tribute to the award recipients, dinner, musical entertainment, games, a prize wheel and a silent auction.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Calling All Colors program, the Scholarship Fund of the Race Relations Council, and the All God’s Children Community Choir.
Tickets are $40 per person.
For further information or to buy tickets, call Larry or Sandy Feldman at 921-0531 or 921-2953.